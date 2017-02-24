Labour retain Stoke-on-Trent seat as UKIP finish second

Labour have held onto the crucial seat of Stoke-on-Trent, brushing aside UKIP leader Paul Nuttall in the process.

Gareth Snell recorded 7,853 votes to retain Labour's seat in the Staffordshire constituency which they have held since 1950.

Mr Nuttall narrowly edged the Conservatives to finish second, polling 5,233 votes, with the Tories on 5,154.

The result was the outcome of one of two key by-election battles for Labour, who were also trying to hold onto their seat in Copeland.

That result is yet to be declared.

The by-election was triggered in Stoke-on-Trent following former MP Tristram Hunt's resignation to take up a position at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Voter turn-out in the Staffordshire constituency was better than expected at 38.16%.