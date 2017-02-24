Storm Doris victim named as Tahnie Martin

A woman who died after being hit by debris in Wolverhampton city centre during Storm Doris has been named as Tahnie Martin.

The 29-year-old from Stafford died after a large piece of wooden roofing flew from a building and hit her during the storm as she walked along Dudley Street with colleagues from the University of Wolverhampton.

Dr Aidan Byrne, a course leader at the University, paid tribute to Miss Martin as a "irrepressibly optimistic and kind" person who would be greatly missed.

He said: "She was irrepressibly optimistic and kind, full of ideas and always enthusiastic. We were so grateful to her, and we're glad that the last thing we did on Wednesday night was give her a hug and tell her how much we appreciated everything she did.

"She will be missed by everyone who knew her."

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Geoff Layer, added: “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic loss.

“During Tahnie’s short time at the University, she made a real impact both in a professional and personal capacity. She became a very popular member of the team and was highly valued.”