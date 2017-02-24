Tories snatch Copeland as Labour lose historic seat held since 1983

Labour have lost the Copeland by-election, a seat they had held for over 30 years, as the Conservatives snatched victory by more than 2,000 votes.

Trudy Harrison polled 13,748 votes while Labour's Gillian Troughton recorded 11,601, meaning they have lost a seat held by them since 1983.

The humiliating defeat piles more pressure on party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who experienced mixed fortunes during Thursday's two by-elections.

Just 30 minutes before the result was announced, Labour learned they had held onto the Stoke-on-Trent Central stronghold by 2,000 votes, brushing aside UKIP leader Paul Nuttall in the process.

But the Conservative's victory in Copeland, where turnout was 51.35%, is the first time a governing party has taken a seat from the opposition for decades.