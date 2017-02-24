Ukip defeat in Stoke isn't terminal for Paul Nuttall

UKIP sound a little chastened in Stoke this morning. They thought they were in with a good chance of winning this by election but in the end they didn't actually come all that close, losing by 2,620 votes.

Although this is embarrassing for their new leader, Paul Nuttall, it's not terminal; Nigel Farage lost plenty of parliamentary elections.

But UKIP should have done better, they 'threw the kitchen sink' at this one. They say they were beaten by a better organised Labour Party who triggered the contest quickly, before UKIP could get organised on the ground.