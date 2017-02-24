Universities to offer shorter degree courses for higher fees

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Universities will be allowed to offer two year degree courses but with higher fees under new government plans.

The two-year courses will cost more per year than their longer equivalents, with fees as much as £13,500 a year, subject to Parliamentary approval but overall the cost would be equivalent to a longer course.

Shorter courses will save students money on housing and living expenses because of the year of less studying.

Students would have to work more intensely for their qualification, while their holidays would be significantly shorter than their peers paying up to £9,000 a year on three or four-year degrees.

Universities minister Jo Johnson will announce the plan at a Universities UK conference in central London on Friday.