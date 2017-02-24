Unpaid overtime in UK 'worth £33.6bn last year to employees'

Workers are doing unpaid overtime worth billions of pounds each year, a study suggests.

Teachers and managers in particularly are putting in hundreds of hours of overtime free of charge, with 5.3 million people doing £33.6bn of unrewarded work last year.

The TUC is now urging companies to stop relying on staff doing extra hours for free.

They also want them to to make sure their employees take proper lunch breaks, as well as leave on time.

Last year, the 5.3 million employees worked an average of 7.7 hours a week more than they should have.