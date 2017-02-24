- ITV Report
Weather: Calmer and dryer day with much lighter winds
Friday will be a much calmer day for many, especially in the south where it should remain mostly dry with some sunny periods and much lighter winds than on Thursday.
Further north there will be showers in the morning, with some icy patches at first, before more persistent rain spreads from the northwest later.
Temperatures will be lower than of late with highs of just 10C, but it will perhaps feel more pleasant in the sunshine and lighter winds.