Barclays customers unable to use cards after 'technical difficulties'

Barclays customers were left unable to make payments using their cards after its digital services experienced "technical difficulties".

ATM machines were affected, while people also reported problems using cards in shops.

Telephone banking and in-branch payments are also thought to have been hit.

The problem was not down to a cyber attack but because of issues with the bank's own systems.

ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi said the situation was a "fiasco" for Barclays.