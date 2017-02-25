'Home affordability in cities is at worst levels since 2008'

Home affordability in cities is at its worst levels since 2008, with properties typically costing nearly seven times earnings, a report has found.

The average house price in a UK city has surged by nearly a third over the last five years, with the average home costing £224,926 in 2017.

Over the same period, average annual earnings in a city have seen only a 7% increase, rising to £32,796.

As a result, the average home in a city now costs around 6.9 times the average annual wage - the least affordable house price-to-earnings ratio since 2008, when a city home typically cost 7.2 times annual wages.

The Lloyds Bank study, which looked at 61 cities across the UK, identified Oxford as the UK's least affordable city, with homes there costing nearly 11 times average local earnings.

Five cities have average house prices commanding at least 10 times typical annual earnings. As well as Oxford, these cities are London, Winchester, Cambridge and Chichester.