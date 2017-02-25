Jeremy Corbyn vows to stay on and 'turn back Tory tide'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insisted he will stay and "finish the job", despite the party's embarrassing Copeland by-election loss.

Mr Corbyn acknowledged he has not yet done enough to rebuild voters' trust in Labour, but said he will continue and "turn back the Tory tide", despite warnings that the party is headed for "catastrophic" defeat.

He also took a fresh blow as a poll showed that more than a third of voters (34%) said they were more likely to vote for the party if he was replaced.

The ComRes/Sunday Mirror poll was commissioned on Friday after the Conservative Party nabbed the Copeland seat, which had been held by Labour since 1935.

Trudy Harrison's victory in the Cumbrian seat was also the first time a governing party had gained a seat in a by-election since 1982.

But Mr Corbyn said his election victory in September showed he must continue. Writing in the Sunday Mirror, he said: "We haven't done enough yet to rebuild trust with people who have been ripped off and sold out for decades and don't feel Labour represents them.

"But if we stand together, I am confident we can do that and turn back the Tory tide.

"I was re-elected Labour leader five months ago with a bigger majority and I am determined to finish that job: to reconnect Labour with our working class voters and values so we can win power to rebuild and transform Britain, for the many, not just the few."