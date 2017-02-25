Jodie Foster urges action against President Trump's 'attack on democracy'

Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster told demonstrators at a rally held to protest Donald Trump's travel ban, that "it was our time to resist".

Back To The Future star Michael J. Fox and former foreign secretary David Miliband also spoke at the United Voices demonstration organised by United Talent Agency (UTA).

UTA cancelled its tradition Oscars party to stage the protest two days before the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Addressing hundreds of people, The Silence Of The Lambs star said: "I'm not somebody who feels very comfortable using my public face for activism.

"This year is a very different year and it's time to show up.

"It's the singular time in history. It's time to engage.