- ITV Report
-
Jodie Foster urges action against President Trump's 'attack on democracy'
Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster told demonstrators at a rally held to protest Donald Trump's travel ban, that "it was our time to resist".
Back To The Future star Michael J. Fox and former foreign secretary David Miliband also spoke at the United Voices demonstration organised by United Talent Agency (UTA).
UTA cancelled its tradition Oscars party to stage the protest two days before the Academy Awards on Sunday.
Addressing hundreds of people, The Silence Of The Lambs star said: "I'm not somebody who feels very comfortable using my public face for activism.
"This year is a very different year and it's time to show up.
"It's the singular time in history. It's time to engage.
"We know the first attack on democracy is an assault on free expression and civil liberties and this relentless war on truth.
"No matter where you're born and no matter who you voted for, red or blue, whether you're white, black or brown and all the colours of the identity rainbow - this is our time to resist.
"It's our time to show up and demand answers. It's our time to tell our elected officials to do their job."
Oscar-nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi sent a video message to the rally after he decided to boycott the awards ceremony over the travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries.
Mr Miliband, who is chief executive of the International Rescue Committee said: "We are living in the midst of a refugee crisis the likes of which has never been seen before."
Mr Fox told the crowd: "You have people who have given up everything, who have lost everything they have. They are struggling to keep their families alive and keep food in their mouths and disease away from their bodies and took tremendous risk to get to this country, and we say no?"
UTA said the rally, United Voices, was organised to "express the creative community's support for freedom of speech and artistic expression and stand against policies of exclusion and division".