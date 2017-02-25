Kim Jong-nam: Suspect 'was paid $90' to carry out attack

The Indonesian suspect in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother was paid $90 (£72) to help carry out what she thought was a "prank", Indonesia's deputy ambassador to Malaysia has said.

Andriano Erwin repeated Siti Aisyah's previous claim that she was duped into taking part in the plot, which involved a VX nerve agent.

Aisyah, 25, is in custody in Malaysia following the death of Kim Jong-nam, 45, who died shortly after appearing to be attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport while he was waiting to board a flight to Macau on February 13. Another alleged attacker, a Vietnamese woman, has also been arrested.

Swabs taken from his face revealed that Kim Jong-nam had been sprayed with VX nerve agent - classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.