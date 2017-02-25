- ITV Report
Labour must 'change tack, not leader', says Watson
Labour must "broaden its reach" in order to win votes off the Conservatives, deputy leader Tom Watson has said.
Following a damaging by-election defeat in Copeland, Mr Watson denied the party needed a change of leadership, but instead needed to change itself.
Former Labour Foreign Secretary David Miliband has warned the party is further from power than at any time in the past 50 years and that its shift to the left under Jeremy Corbyn is a "mistake" that will not address the challenges Britain faces.
Asked about his comments on the state of the party, Mr Watson said he did not agree with Mr Miliband but did understand the point he was making.
"We're in very difficult time when we need to change tack in order to make sure we can build a winning coalition for the next General Election, whenever that may come," Mr Watson said.
Mr Watson admitted this week's by-election results, which also saw Labour hold the Stoke-on-Trent Central seat, "weren't great for Labour".
The Conservative victory in Copeland was the first time a sitting government has won a by-election since 1982.
Mr Watson said Labour needed to be "talking to a wider group of voters" in order to be successful.
"That means we need to talk about wealth creation more, about prosperity more, about support for small businesses," he said.
Mr Watson added that the "number one duty" for Labour now was to ensure the interests of all of Britain are represented in the Brexit negotiations.
As Mr Corbyn made clear he is determined to continue as Labour leader, former leadership contender Mr Miliband said he was "deeply concerned" about the party.
Mr Miliband told The Times: "I'm obviously deeply concerned that Labour is further from power than at any stage in my lifetime."
He called on Labour to "really understand the historic nature of the challenge" it now faces, with a recent opinion poll putting the party 18 points behind the Tories.
But he refused to join the calls for Mr Corbyn to stand down.
Mr Miliband told the Times: "I always say to people, 'Play the ball not the man.' So, 'What do I think of Jeremy Corbyn?' is not the question I ask myself. The question is, 'What do I think of the strategy?'
"The tempting thing to say is that it's a mistake because it won't get elected but for people like me it's a mistake because it won't address the challenges of the country.
"This isn't just an electability question, it's a question of substance. I think one can achieve more radical and substantive change through a different set of positions."