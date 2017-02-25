Labour must 'change tack, not leader', says Watson

Labour must "broaden its reach" in order to win votes off the Conservatives, deputy leader Tom Watson has said.

Following a damaging by-election defeat in Copeland, Mr Watson denied the party needed a change of leadership, but instead needed to change itself.

Former Labour Foreign Secretary David Miliband has warned the party is further from power than at any time in the past 50 years and that its shift to the left under Jeremy Corbyn is a "mistake" that will not address the challenges Britain faces.

Asked about his comments on the state of the party, Mr Watson said he did not agree with Mr Miliband but did understand the point he was making.

"We're in very difficult time when we need to change tack in order to make sure we can build a winning coalition for the next General Election, whenever that may come," Mr Watson said.

Mr Watson admitted this week's by-election results, which also saw Labour hold the Stoke-on-Trent Central seat, "weren't great for Labour".

The Conservative victory in Copeland was the first time a sitting government has won a by-election since 1982.