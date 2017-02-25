Lord Heseltine to rebel against Theresa May over Brexit as he backs bid to give Parliament a say

Lord Heseltine insisted he was not engaging in a 'confrontation' Credit: PA

Tory grandee Lord Heseltine has vowed to rebel against Theresa May over Brexit and back opposition efforts in the House of Lords to ensure a meaningful vote on the final outcome of negotiations. The former cabinet minister insisted he was not engaging in a "confrontation" with the Government. He said Labour, Liberal Democrat and rebellious Tory colleagues ready to back a change to the Brexit Bill simply want to uphold the Supreme Court's ruling that MPs and peers have ultimate authority.

A Labour Lords source said the party "would be likely to win handsomely" and inflict defeat on the Government on the issue, as well as in a bid to guarantee rights of EU nationals already in the UK. A vote on whether Parliament should have a meaningful say on the final deal is not expected during the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill's committee stage next week, but is more likely during report stage on March 7, the source said. Writing in The Mail On Sunday, Lord Heseltine said: "In the end the outcome of Brexit will have to be confirmed by Parliament. "It will also have to pass in 27 national European parliaments, several sub-national parliaments and the European Parliament.

The proposals would give Parliament the final authority over a Brexit deal Credit: PA