Major Ukip donor Arron Banks threatens to pull funding if he is not made chairman

One of Ukip's major donors, Arron Banks, has threatened to pull his funding unless he is made chairman so he can stop the party being "run like a jumble sale".

Following party leader Paul Nuttall's defeat in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election, Mr Banks blamed "dullards" like Ukip's only MP Douglas Carswell for not bringing in enough Tory votes.

He said the defeat was the "final straw" for Mr Carswell, accusing him of being preoccupied with "sabotaging" a knighthood for former leader Nigel Farage, an accusation the MP denies.

Mr Banks said Mr Farage would have a "more fulsome role" in the party under his stewardship.

Mr Banks told The Sunday Express: "I am giving Paul Nuttall an ultimatum that either I become chairman and sort out Ukip by bringing in business people and professionals to make the party electable, or I am out of there.

"The party cannot continue to be run like a jumble sale.

"If Nuttall doesn't professionalise it and toss out the likes of Douglas Carswell, Suzanne Evans and the rest of the Tory cabal then the party is finished anyway."