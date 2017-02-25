Mosul: Iraqi forces continue advance into IS stronghold

US-backed Iraqi forces continue their offensive into western Mosul as they push deeper into the so-called Islamic State's last major stronghold.

About 1,000 citizens walked across the frontline as troops advanced into more populated southern districts of the city.

This was the largest displacement since an offensive began last week in a bid to oust IS from the western district.

Last month, government forces drove insurgents from the eastern sector of the city that is divided by the Tigris river.