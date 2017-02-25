Muhammad Ali's son 'detained at airport and questioned over faith'

The son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali was detained at a Florida airport and questioned about his religion, his lawyer has said.

Muhammad Ali Junior was returning from a trip to Jamaica with his mother Khalilah on Feb 7 when immigration officers held him for two hours for questioning, said lawyer Chris Mancini.

Khalilah presented officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with a photo of herself and her ex-husband Ali, who died last year, and she was not held for questioning.

Ali Junior did not have a photo to prove who he was, but he was born in the US, and like his father, Muhammad Ali Junior is Muslim.

Mancini told NBC News: "It is a very interesting twist in history. His father fought for his religious rights, and now that Trump is president, he has to fight."

The lawyer said the pair were both asked whether they were Muslim.