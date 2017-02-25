Oscars 2017: Stars warned against political 'babble' in speeches

Speeches at the Oscars could be dominated by Donald Trump. Credit: AP

Oscar winners should not "babble" on about political issues when accepting awards, a British director has said. Scot David Mackenzie directed Hell Or High Water starring Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine, which has earned four Academy Award nominations, including best picture. He warned against the "politicising" of award ceremonies ahead of Sunday's event, where speeches about President Donald Trump are expected. Stars have used various events since Mr Trump's triumph in November's election to criticise the Republican and his policies. Mr Trump famously clashed with Meryl Streep, describing her as "one of the most over-rated actresses" in Hollywood after she criticised him at the Golden Globes.

Speaking at a pre-Oscars party celebrating British nominees, Mackenzie said: "It's interesting. I think there's a lot of politicising going on at the moment. "I hope the message doesn't get diluted by too much babble so I have mixed feelings about that." This view was backed by British special effects superviser Neil Corbould, nominated for his work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, who said he believed political messages were for "another platform". "It should be for the film people I think," he said. "Political is another platform. People are allowed to say what they want I suppose." But others in the industry have said that artists have a "responsibility to speak out".

Scottish director David Mackenzie warned against political speeches. Credit: PA