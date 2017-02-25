Rail users face 'smokescreen' for compensation claims

Train companies are failing to properly inform passengers about their rights, a consumer group has claimed.

Operators are using industry-wide terms and conditions as a "smokescreen" to stop delayed travellers claiming compensation for expenses including missed flights, taxi fares and child-minding fees, according to Which?.

Under the Consumer Rights Act (CRA), which came into force on the railways on October 1 last year, passengers are entitled to claim for consequential losses when a service is not provided with "reasonable care and skill".

But Which? said the National Rail Conditions of Travel undermine passenger rights by unlawfully limiting liability for train firms.

The consumer group also found that 17 out of 24 operators are not providing enough information on passengers' rights on their websites.

Many include references to consumers' legal rights in relation to compensation but fail to make clear this includes rights enshrined in the CRA, it added.

Which? director of campaigns Vickie Sheriff said: "It's now six months since the Consumer Rights Act came into force in the rail industry but train companies are acting as if they are above the law and this is going unchallenged.

"Passengers have rights and must be aware of what they can claim for when they have a problem with their service. Train companies urgently need to address the misleading information they're providing on their websites and comply fully with the law."