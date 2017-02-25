Republican congressman calls for special prosecutor to investigate Russian hacking and Trump ties

A Republican congressman has publicly called for a special prosecutor to look into whether Russia interfered in the presidential election and was in touch with Donald Trump's team during the campaign.

Representative Darrell Issa, from California, said it would be improper for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to lead the investigation as he was on the campaign.

Issa, who supported Trump during the election, made the comments on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher".

He was asked how he felt about investigations into Russian interference.

Issa said: "You're right that you cannot have somebody - a friend of mine, Jeff Sessions - who was on the campaign and who is an appointee.

"You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office."