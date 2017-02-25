Sadiq Khan: Scottish nationalism 'same as racism'

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has hit back at Sadiq Khan's comments likening Scottish nationalism to racism, saying they were a sign of Labour's "desperation".

Ahead of the Scottish Labour conference, the mayor of London had said there is "no difference" between Scottish nationalists and those who try to "divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion".

But in a series of tweets, Ms Sturgeon said Mr Khan's comments were a "sign of the sheer desperation and moral bankruptcy that has driven so many from Scottish Labour's ranks".

The SNP leader tweeted that she was a "big admirer" of the London Mayor but that "today's intervention is spectacularly ill-judged".

She added: "It is an insult to all those Scots who support independence for reasons of inclusion & social justice - the antithesis of what he says.

"And it is a sign of the sheer desperation and moral bankruptcy that has driven so many from Scottish Labour's ranks. Very disappointing."