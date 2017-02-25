Sadiq Khan tones down Scottish nationalist 'racism' comments after sparking row with SNP

Sadiq Khan is the Mayor of London Credit: PA

London mayor Sadiq Khan has attempted to calm a row sparked by his claim that there is "no difference" between nationalism and racism. He insisted he was "not saying that nationalists are somehow racist or bigoted" after a trail of his speech to the Scottish Labour conference in Perth left SNP supporters outraged. But as Mr Khan addressed party activists he insisted: "There's no difference between those who try to divide us on the basis of whether we're English or Scottish, and those who try to divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion." Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the comments were a "sign of the sheer desperation and moral bankruptcy that has driven so many from Scottish Labour's ranks".

The SNP leader tweeted she was a "big admirer" of the London mayor but that "today's intervention is spectacularly ill-judged". Scottish Government transport minister Humza Yousaf also said for him to "accuse SNP of being a racist party is deeply insulting and of course untrue". Mr Yousaf said Scotland's first black or minority ethnic MSP, Bashir Ahmad, had been a member of the SNP and said he would "take no lectures on politics of division based on race from a Labour Party that sold Controls On Immigration mugs". In his speech to the Labour Conference Mr Khan had argued that in an "increasingly divided" world it was important to "build unity" and "build a more United Kingdom".

He said London and Scotland had always had a "very special relationship", with both areas having voted against Brexit in June 2016. "We're both beacons of progressive values and hope within the UK," Mr Khan told the audience. "Londoners and Scots share many of the same values and outlooks. We celebrate our diversity and take pride in our tolerance." Mr Khan insisted: "London, like Scotland, is dedicated to fighting for a better world, based on our values of equality, fairness and justice". But he said the "rise of populist and narrow nationalist parties around the world" were evidence that "we're living through extraordinary times". The London mayor, who was elected in 2016, added: "With the world becoming an increasingly divided place, Brexit, President (Donald) Trump, and the rise of populist and narrow nationalist parties around the world, now's not the time to fuel that division. Or to seek separation or isolation."