Search operation to continue after teen falls off cliff

A major search operation will continue on Sunday following reports that an 18-year-old man had fallen off a cliff.

Police were called to Arbroath Cliffs in Angus at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

A coastguard helicopter, lifeboat crews, and rescue teams were all involved in carrying out a search of the area, which has been stood down for the evening.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh said: "Extensive searches along the coastline and the water have already been carried out today and our main priority remains locating the missing teenager.

"The search has been stood down for the night to ensure the safety of all those involved in the operation, and will resume first thing tomorrow morning as our efforts continue to trace him.

"We are liaising closely with his family and are offering them support at this difficult time.

"Anyone with any information at all is asked to contact Police on 101."

Montrose RNLI posted on its Facebook page saying that a lifeboat was launched to find a person in the water, and was then stood down.