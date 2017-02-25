Unsettled again this weekend

Rain will continue moving east and southeastwards during the rest of today bringing some heavy bursts of rain across Wales and Northwest England. The wind will be fairly strong in all areas making it feel very fresh despite temperatures reaching double figures.

This evening the rain will turn much lighter and it'll become largely dry for a time. However, from the northwest it'll turn wet as the next weather system moves inland across Northern Ireland.

Through Sunday the rain band will work its way slowly southeastwards bringing some heavy spells of rain. The wind will also remain blustery and temperatures should peak just above average for the time of year.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: