Vehicle ploughs into crowded square in Germany leaving three injured as driver is shot by police

Three people were injured by the car including one seriously Credit: Raphael Rauch

Three people have been left injured after a man ploughed a rental car into a crowded square in the German city of Heidelberg.

The driver, who is believed to have been carrying a knife, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by police.

One of the three people hit outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon is in a serious condition.

The driver is believed to have been carrying a knife Credit: Raphael Rauch
The man got into a shootout with police after being stopped by officers Credit: AP
The suspect was taken to hospital Credit: Raphael Rauch

The suspect was shot by an officer following a short standoff and was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the man's possible motives.

A police spokesman said terrorism is not suspected and the man appears to have acted alone.