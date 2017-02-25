- ITV Report
-
Vehicle ploughs into crowded square in Germany leaving three injured as driver is shot by police
Three people have been left injured after a man ploughed a rental car into a crowded square in the German city of Heidelberg.
The driver, who is believed to have been carrying a knife, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by police.
One of the three people hit outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon is in a serious condition.
The suspect was shot by an officer following a short standoff and was taken to a hospital.
There was no immediate word on the man's possible motives.
A police spokesman said terrorism is not suspected and the man appears to have acted alone.