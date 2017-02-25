Weather: Cloudy with strong winds and rain

Today: Rain will affect many northern areas at first, pushing further south through the day. Windy in parts of the north with a risk of local flooding in north west England. Becoming brighter further north in the afternoon.

Tonight: A cold night with scattered showers in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Milder and cloudier further south with rain clearing England and Wales overnight, but more rain approaching from the north-west.

Sunday: A dry and bright start for mainland UK; becoming generally cloudier and windy with rain spreading from the west. Persistent rain and gales along western exposed areas; east remaining dry.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Sunny spells and heavy blustery showers are widely expected, some turning thundery with snow over hills. Feeling much colder, especially in the north with overnight frosts, but milder further south.