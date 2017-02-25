Woman's miracle escape as tree crashes onto car during Storm Doris

A woman has described the shocking moment a tree smashed through her windscreen during Storm Doris, missing her by inches.

Dashcam footage captured the tree crashing down onto 40-year-old Sarah Robb's BMW just after she left her home in Syston, Leicestershire, on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Robb was left shaken by the miracle escape, which shattered the windscreen and crushed part of the car's bodywork.

"I had just got onto the road when I heard a massive bang," she said.

"For a split second I thought I had hit a parked car but then looked and saw a very large section of tree right across my car.

"The impact had caved part of the roof and bonnet in and a large branch had come through the windscreen and ended up embedded in the steering column just inches from my body.