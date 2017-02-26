'A true gentleman': Tributes flood in for Bill Paxton

Tributes are pouring in for US actor Bill Paxton, who has died aged 61 due to complications following surgery.

The Hollywood Twister and Aliens star died on Saturday.

Full Metal Jacket star Vincent D'Onofrio said Paxton was one of his favourite actors.

"Paxton was wonderful in everything he did. He inspired us," he said.

Actor Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies, said Paxton was a "kind man and true gentleman".