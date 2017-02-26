Amber Rudd: No sudden drop in immigration post-Brexit

Immigration figures will not dramatically fall after Britain leaves the EU, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has suggested.

Appearing on Peston on Sunday, Ms Rudd seemed to back Brexit Secretary David Davis's suggestion that it will take "years and years" to fill jobs in sectors such as hospitality and social care which rely heavily on migrants.

Ms Rudd told Peston on Sunday she was "against cliff edges" as she revealed businesses will be consulted over plans for a new immigration policy.

She said she was committed to working with businesses to ensure any new immigration system would help them continue to grow.

Asked about Mr Davis' comments, Ms Rudd said: "We're against cliff edges, so as part of the consultation that we will be bringing out in the summer we will be asking them (firms) the best way to deliver that."

She confirmed that ministers are considering plans laid out in an article in the Sunday Times to limit benefits for new immigrants but insisted it was one of a range of options.

Earlier this week, Brexit Secretary Mr Davis said: "In the hospitality sector, hotels and restaurants, in the social care sector, working in agriculture, it will take time - it will be years and years before we get British citizens to do those jobs.

"Don't expect just because we're changing who makes the decision on the policy, the door will suddenly shut: it won't."