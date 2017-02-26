American 'Aliens' actor Bill Paxton dies aged 61

He was nominated for four Golden Globes, including three for his portrayal of polygamist Bill Hendrickson in Big Love.

He appeared briefly as a blue-haired punk opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator, and had memorable roles in True Lies and Apollo 13.

The Hollywood star was in a string of successful 1980s films like Twister, Titanic, and Aliens.

He was also nominated for an Emmy for his performance in Hatfields and McCoys alongside Kevin Costner.

A representative for the family said: "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.

"We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

The actor had two children and was married to Louise Newbury.