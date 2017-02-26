At least 28 people injured in New Orleans truck horror

At least 28 people were injured when a suspected drunk driver ploughed into a crowd during a Mardi Gras festival in New Orleans.

Witness Greg McNeely told the Times Picayune a pick-up truck "took out rows of people" when it "sped through the intersection and came to rest against a rubbish bin".

A toddler and a police officer were among the victims taken to seven hospitals early Saturday evening.

The male driver, who police say appeared "highly intoxicated", was arrested at the scene of the famous Endymion parade.

There were "no serious life threats", a police officer told reporters, adding that terrorism is not suspected.