Clive Lewis denies registering secret websites in preparation for Labour leadership bid

The domains were registered just two days after Lewis was appointed to Corbyn's top team Credit: PA

Claims that Clive Lewis registered website addresses in apparent preparation for a Labour leadership bid have been denied by a source close to the MP. It comes after reports that four domain names which appeared to support Lewis for Labour leader were registered on June 29. That was just two days after he was appointed to Jeremy Corbyn's top team as shadow defence secretary. The website addresses were: cliveforleader.co.uk, cliveforleader.org.uk, cliveforlabour.co.uk and cliveforlabour.org.uk.

The domains were registered to a 'Clive Lewis'

The Norwich South MP initially told the Huffington Post: "A lesson from LBJ (ex-US president Lyndon B Johnson) in how to smash an opponent. "Legend has it that LBJ, in one of his early congressional campaigns, told one of his aides to spread the story that Johnson's opponent f***** pigs. The aide responded: 'Christ, Lyndon, we can't call the guy a pigf*****. It isn't true.' "To which LBJ supposedly replied: 'Of course it ain't true, but I want to make the son-of-a-b**** deny it."' Later, a source close to Lewis said it was "categorically it is not true" that the MP registered the websites in preparation for a leadership bid. "It is just even more silliness, there is clearly a concerted effort to undermine him," the source said.

Lewis had provoked speculation he was planning to launch a Labour leadership bid Credit: PA