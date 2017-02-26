Advertisement ITV Report 26 February 2017 at 6:23pm EFL Cup final report: Manchester United 3-2 Southampton Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals to help Man Utd win the EFL Cup. Photo: PA Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again proved his immense worth to Manchester United, scoring two decisive goals against Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley. More to follow. Wembley Stadium was packed for the final. Credit: PA OptaJoe @OptaJoe Follow 4 - Jose Mourinho has now won the League Cup four times, a joint-record among managers along with Brian Clough and Sir Alex Ferguson. Glory. Last updated Sun 26 Feb 2017 Sport Football Manchester United Share Tweet Plus Reddit