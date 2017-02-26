Game of Thrones star Neil Fingleton dies aged 36

Fingleton passed away following heart failure on Saturday Credit: PA

Game Of Thrones star Neil Fingleton has died at the age of 36. Once named as Britain's tallest man, the 7'7" star played Mag The Mighty in the fantasy series and also took on roles in X-Men: First Class and Jupiter Ascending. He passed away following heart failure on Saturday. A statement posted on the Tall Persons Club Facebook page said: "Sadly it has come to our attention that Neil Fingleton Britain's Tallest man passed away on Saturday.

Fingleton played Mag the Mighty in the hit HBO series Credit: HBO

"Neil became Britain's Tallest man in 2007 passing the height of Chris Greener. "Neil started off in basketball in the USA before becoming a actor and starring in the X-men first class and also recently in the Game of Thrones. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family."

Fingleton pictured with James Lusted - one of the UK's shortest men in London's Green Park