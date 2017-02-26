Jeremy Corbyn: Not the time for Labour Party to 'retreat, run away or give up'

Labour's Jeremy Corbyn is set to try to rally his party following a devastating by-election defeat in Copeland, by telling members that now is not the time to "retreat, run away or give up".

In a speech at the Scottish Labour Party conference in Perth later, Mr Corbyn will concede that the Copeland result was disappointing but will also insist the "time has come" for his left-wing policies.

Mr Corbyn will say the loss of Copeland shows the "scale of how hard our task is to persuade people of our message", when he addresses activists.

The Tories seized the Cumbrian seat from Labour in a dramatic victory on Thursday, with the result marking the first gain for a governing party in a by-election since 1982.