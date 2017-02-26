Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Jeremy Corbyn: Not the time for Labour Party to 'retreat, run away or give up'

Labour's Jeremy Corbyn will insist now is not the time to 'retreat, run away or give up'. Credit: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Labour's Jeremy Corbyn is set to try to rally his party following a devastating by-election defeat in Copeland, by telling members that now is not the time to "retreat, run away or give up".

In a speech at the Scottish Labour Party conference in Perth later, Mr Corbyn will concede that the Copeland result was disappointing but will also insist the "time has come" for his left-wing policies.

Mr Corbyn will say the loss of Copeland shows the "scale of how hard our task is to persuade people of our message", when he addresses activists.

The Tories seized the Cumbrian seat from Labour in a dramatic victory on Thursday, with the result marking the first gain for a governing party in a by-election since 1982.

The policies and ideas we are setting out are policies whose time has come.

But to win that fight we need to remain united. United in our belief in our movement. United in our commitment to once again make our society fairer, better and more just.

That's why Labour believes that together we're stronger. Unity is still our strength.

The scale of how hard our task is to persuade people of our message was underlined just this week in Copeland.

Whilst we stood up to hatred and division in Stoke, I cannot lie and say the result in Copeland was what we wanted.

But now is not the time to retreat, to run away or to give up.

– Extract from Jeremy Corbyn's expected speech
Corbyn will be working closely with Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale. Credit: Stefan Rousseau / PA

He will challenge Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to ditch talk of a second independence referendum, urging her to "listen to the people and respect democracy".

The Labour leader will insist: "The Scottish people are telling you to get on with your day job. And start fixing the mess you have made."

He will also stress that the problems facing the working classes are the same on both sides of the border.

Mr Corbyn will argue: "Class, not identity, is what still impacts most on people. It's the class that they are born into that impacts on their life chances.

"What's required for the people of Blackburn, West Lothian or Lancashire, is a challenge to the power wielded, unaccountably, by big business and high finance. Independence doesn't offer that.

"It is the rigged economic system we need to challenge.

"If Scotland pulls away from the UK we will weaken our ability to challenge that system that creates the inequality and poverty in Islington, in Govanhill and countless places across Britain."