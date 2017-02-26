- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn: Not the time for Labour Party to 'retreat, run away or give up'
Labour's Jeremy Corbyn is set to try to rally his party following a devastating by-election defeat in Copeland, by telling members that now is not the time to "retreat, run away or give up".
In a speech at the Scottish Labour Party conference in Perth later, Mr Corbyn will concede that the Copeland result was disappointing but will also insist the "time has come" for his left-wing policies.
Mr Corbyn will say the loss of Copeland shows the "scale of how hard our task is to persuade people of our message", when he addresses activists.
The Tories seized the Cumbrian seat from Labour in a dramatic victory on Thursday, with the result marking the first gain for a governing party in a by-election since 1982.
He will challenge Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to ditch talk of a second independence referendum, urging her to "listen to the people and respect democracy".
The Labour leader will insist: "The Scottish people are telling you to get on with your day job. And start fixing the mess you have made."
He will also stress that the problems facing the working classes are the same on both sides of the border.
Mr Corbyn will argue: "Class, not identity, is what still impacts most on people. It's the class that they are born into that impacts on their life chances.
"What's required for the people of Blackburn, West Lothian or Lancashire, is a challenge to the power wielded, unaccountably, by big business and high finance. Independence doesn't offer that.
"It is the rigged economic system we need to challenge.
"If Scotland pulls away from the UK we will weaken our ability to challenge that system that creates the inequality and poverty in Islington, in Govanhill and countless places across Britain."