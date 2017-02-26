Labour: Business rates a 'ticking time bomb' for small companies

Rebecca Long-Bailey has called for businesses to be given 'immediate' relief Credit: PA

Business rates are a "ticking time bomb" for small companies, and the government should ensure there is emergency transitional relief for firms facing "cliff edge" increases, Labour has said. Following pressure from business groups and some Tory MPs, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid announced extra help for small firms last week, which will be announced in the Budget next month. The government has already created a £3.6 billion transitional fund to help businesses facing sharp increases when the levy is updated for the first time since 2010. Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey has called for "immediate" relief to prevent thousands of companies going out of business.

Labour's plan would include a fund worth £150 million a year for the next three years for small and medium-sized firms at risk of bankruptcy due to "sharp and unmanageable" increase. It would be distributed by councils, with the cost covered by central government, and in the long-term the system should be reformed to ease the burden on high streets and town centres, Labour said. Ms Long-Bailey said: "From delaying the revaluation to their failure to put adequate transitional arrangements in place, the Government have mishandled this whole process, and should provide immediate emergency relief to stop thousands of businesses going under. "But the reality is that business rates are a ticking time bomb. It cannot be right for smaller town centre retailers to be facing massive hikes while the Amazons and ASOSs of this world have their business rates cut."