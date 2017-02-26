Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson: We can win in 2020 with Jeremy Corbyn

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has insisted that the party can win the General Election in 2020 under current leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Speaking on Peston on Sunday, Mr Watson claimed it was not "a suicide approach" to stick with Mr Corbyn.

He said: "We can win a General Election with Jeremy Corbyn but things have to change.

"I think the country now knows that he is a conviction politician, I think they now want to see that he can give greater policy coherence and greater clarity when explaining what our mission is."

Mr Watson told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston the party needed to "stop dwelling on the past" and unify behind Mr Corbyn.

He added: "The Labour party has got to change in the way it communicates to people.

"We've got to convince them that we understand what's coming down the tracks with the economy and in political life post-Brexit, and that we can have a policy coherence that delivers".