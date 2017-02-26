Lily Allen taunted by trolls over tragic stillborn son

Singer Lily Allen has been targeted by trolls taunting her over the death of her son who was stillborn in 2010.

The star had been trying to highlight the prejudice shown towards immigrants and Muslims by posting a series of tweets replacing the word "immigrants" or "Muslims" with "pensioners".

In the heated debate about older voters and Brexit, she wrote: "I don't hate all pensioners just the extremists. Can't you see this country is being taken over by hate extremist pensioners.

"Can't even get an appt at the doctors because pensioners just skip the queue, and claim all benefits. It has to stop."

Within moments Allen had received dozens of hateful messages, with two men blaming her for the death of her son, who died when the umbilical cord became wrapped around his neck.