'Mistake for Ukip leader to run in Stoke', deputy says

Ukip deputy leader Peter Whittle has said it may have been "a mistake" for leader Paul Nuttall to run for the party in Stoke after he placed a disappointing second, barely increasing the party's share of the vote.

Mr Whittle said it was probably too early in Mr Nuttall's leadership for him to run as an MP.

The London Assembly member said that voters may not have got to know Mr Nuttall well enough, given he stood for election just 12 weeks after becoming party leader.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Whittle said Mr Nuttall could not appear on the programme as he had a trip booked immediately after polling day.

Mr Whittle added: "If there was one mistake we made, it was that maybe Paul shouldn't have run so early.

"He's only been leader for 12 weeks. People hadn't got to know him well enough, I think."

Mr Whittle also dismissed threats from top Ukip donor Arron Banks to set up another party unless he was made chairman, saying "there are other people" to source funding from.

Mr Banks has threatened to pull his funding unless he is made chairman so he can "purge" members and stop it being "run like a jumble sale".

Asked if he did not want Mr Banks as Ukip chairman, Mr Whittle replied: "It would be a very interesting conversation to have.

"I've always been very, very grateful for Arron's contributions.

"If Arron does take his money away, there are other people. Obviously I wouldn't want that to happen."