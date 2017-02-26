Sir Mo Farah: 'I am a clean athlete'

Sir Mo Farah has insisted he is "a clean athlete" following a newspaper report alleging the athlete's American coach Alberto Salazar may have broken anti-doping rules.

A leaked US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) report, dated March 2016, and obtained by the Sunday Times alleges Mr Salazar routinely gave athletes legal prescription drugs without a justifiable medical reason.

The Sunday Times article reports Mr Salazar maintains that any drug use has always fully complied with the Wada [World Anti-doping Agency] code and athletes were administered with L-carnitine in “exactly the way Usada directed”.

Speaking on behalf of the doctor who administered the infusion of the legal supplement L-carnitine, UK Athletics told the Sunday Times: “To our knowledge, all doses administered and methods of administration have been fully in accordance with Wada approved protocol and guidelines.”

In response to the allegations against his coach, Sir Mo released a statement on Twitter and Facebook reaffirming he has "never broken any rules".