Nokia reveals new-look 3310 mobile phones alongside new models

Nokia is set to relaunch its iconic 3310 mobile phone as it revealed a new line-up of smartphones in an attempt at revamping the company.

An updated version of the beloved 3310 phone, which launched in 2000, will go on sale later this year and include the classic game Snake.

The company said the device, which will not be able to access the internet, will cost 49 Euro (£41) and is aimed at people looking for a second or "burner" phone to make phonecalls.

Nokia also revealed a new line of mid-range modern smartphones, like the Nokia 6 which was released in China at the start of the year, and the new Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.