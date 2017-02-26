Oscars 2017: Everything you need to know about this year's Academy Awards

Oscar statues are prepared ahead of the ceremony at the Dolby Theater. Credit: AP

The red carpet is being rolled out for the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood ahead of the ceremony on Sunday 26 February. As the Oscar statuettes get one final polish, here is all you need to know about Hollywood's big night, including the best film and acting nominees and when the show kicks off.

When does it start and where is it held?

The Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the 15th year in a row. The show starts at 8.30pm local time, 1.30am GMT, but the stars will be arriving on the red carpet from around 3.30pm UK time.

Who is hosting?

US chat show king, Jimmy Kimmel, is making his Oscar hosting debut. He may be an Academy Awards novice, but he impressed as the host of the 2016 Emmy Awards.

Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Emmys in 2016. Credit: AP

Who are the guest presenters?

As is traditional, last year's winners will return to the stage to present the statuettes to this year's champions, so we will see Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander among others will be presenting.

Who Is Nominated?

Here is a list of the nominees for the main Oscars categories. For a full list visit Oscar.org.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Moonlight is a coming-of age film about a gay African-American man in Miami

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve: Arrival

Mel Gibson: Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle: La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan

Manchester By The Sea

Barry Jenkins: Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck: Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield: Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling: La La Land

Viggo Mortensen: Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington: Fences

British actor Andrew Garfield is up for Best Actor for Hacksaw Ridge. Credit: AP

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali: Moonlight

Jeff Bridges: Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges: Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel: Lion

Michael Shannon: Nocturnal Animals

Best Actress

Isabell Huppert: Elle

Ruth Negga: Loving

Natalie Portman: Jackie

Emma Stone: La La Land

Meryl Streep: Florence Foster Jenkins

Viola Davis has been nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. Credit: AP

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis: Fences

Naomie Harris: Moonlight

Nicole Kidman: Lion

Octavia Spencer: Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams: Manchester By The Sea

Animated Feature Film

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

The Disney animation Moana has been nominated in several categories.

Best feature-length documentary

Fire At Sea

Gianfranco Rosi And Donatella Palermo

I Am Not Your Negro

Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety And Hébert Peck

Life, Animated

Roger Ross Williams And Julie Goldman

O.J.: Made In America

Ezra Edelman And Caroline Waterlow

13th

Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick And Howard Barish

Who are favourites to win?

La La Land is tipped to be a big winner.

La La Land, a love letter to Hollywood leads the way with 14 nominations and looks likely to be rewarded by Tinsel Town on the night with Best Picture and a Best Actress award for star Emma Stone. But it has stiff competition. Among others tipped to perform well are Moonlight, a coming-of-age story about a gay African-American man in Miami and Manchester by the Sea, about a Boston handyman coming to terms with a family tragedy.

Who is performing on the night?

Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who have all been nominated for best original song, will take to the stage to perform their up-for-an-Oscar tunes.