Police arrest 13 football fans after violent clashes between Wolves and Birmingham City supporters

Thirteen football fans have been arrested after violent clashes erupted between rival supporters watching a derby match.

West Midlands Police criticised the behaviour of a "small number" of spectators who "behaved dreadfully" during and after the Championship game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City at Molineux Stadium on Friday.

The force said eight of the arrested men are believed to be Blues fans and five are thought to be Wolves supporters.

Police said the trouble began after Birmingham scored a second goal and Wolves fans are believed to have thrown bottles, seats and coins from the Steve Bull and South Bank stands.

Match commander Chief Inspector Nick Rowe, from West Midlands Police, said the vast majority of supporters "behaved impeccably".

"However, a small number of people behaved dreadfully, spoiling the enjoyment for others. A group of people yet to be identified threw missiles inside the stadium," he said.