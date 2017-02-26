Romanians create EU flag on 27th consecutive evening of protest

Several thousand gathered in Victory Square in the capital of Bucharest late on Sunday, for the 27th consecutive evening of protests against the centre-left government.

Thousands of Romanians have taken part in another anti-government protest, forming a European Union flag to show support for the bloc.

Protesters shouted "Resignation!" and "You thieves!" before standing in the shape of the EU's flag, with 12 yellow stars on a blue background.

The flag symbolises unity among the European countries.

Police were forced to close roads leading to the square where the government's offices are.

Romanians have been taking part in nightly protests ever since the government passed a rule - since rescinded - that would have eliminated penalties for some official misconduct and corruption.