Teletubbies celebrate 20th anniversary by rolling out the green carpet for star-studded bash

The Teletubbies have celebrated their 20th anniversary - with Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po leaving celebrities starstruck at a bash to celebrate the landmark date. Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins, ex-Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, presenter Nick Knowles and footballer Theo Walcott were among the stars who attended the party. They lined up on the green carpet at the BFI Southbank to be photographed with the characters, who famously have antennas on their heads and TV screens on their stomachs. It has been 20 years since the Teletubbies made their debut.

The show became a huge hit, spawning the chart-topping single Teletubbies Say Eh-oh!, and a successful British export - being seen by around one billion children in over 100 countries. Teletubbies relaunched with a "contemporary look" in 2015, and the addition of a must-have 21st century gadget - a mobile-style phone. Comedy star David Walliams and singer turned presenter Rochelle Humes recently signed up for voice roles in the new series to air next month. It will also feature the voices of Fearne Cotton, Jim Broadbent and Jane Horrocks. Other celebrities attending the launch included actress Claire Sweeney, Loose Women presenter Linda Robson and Holby City actor Tom Chambers.

