Weather: Another windy day, with rain moving in from the west

Today: Further rain, heavy in places, prolonged across Scotland, will move southeastwards during the day, although not reaching southeast England until later. Turning colder with showers in the west. Windy for many, with severe gales in exposed northern and western parts.

Tonight: Rain slow to clear southeast England. Turning colder, with showers in the north and west, heavy at times, with snow over northern hills and the risk of ice.

Monday: Early rain soon clearing far southeast England. Heavy showers moving across all parts with sunny spells in between. Hail and thunder is likely, with hill snow. Windy in the south.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Unsettled, with heavy showers on Tuesday, wintry over northern hills, with overnight frost and ice. Further bands of rain spreading east on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures nearer normal.