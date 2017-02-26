Wet and windy across northern and western areas

Wet and windy weather across many western areas as Storm Ewan sweeps across Ireland. Associated bands of rain continue to move eastwards - fragmenting all the time - arriving across eastern areas after nightfall.

Another band of heavy showers moves in from the southwest overnight - falling as snow over higher ground. Temperatures falling, giving the risk too of some icy stretches.

Some sunshine but also heavy, potentially thundery showers with hail at times. Turning wintry across higher ground and at times to lower levels too. Feeling cold.