BBC orders investigation into 'abusive' fee collectors who 'hounded vulnerable people for money'

The BBC has ordered an urgent investigation into reports that enforcement officers had deliberately targeted vulnerable people and squeezed them for cash after they failed to pay for a TV licence.

It comes after a Daily Mail investigation claimed that outsourced workers at Capita had pursued a demented war veteran and a mother living in a refuge to hit targets for collection of unpaid fees.

"Greedy" bosses at the private firm reportedly offer staff bonuses of up to £15,000 a year for meeting targets of catching at least 28 evaders per week.

They are also reportedly pushing staff to gather evidence to take non-payers to court.

One Capita boss allegedly told an undercover reporter who interviewed for a job: "We will drive you as hard as we can to get as much as we can out of you because we're greedy."

The BBC said it had demanded an urgent investigation from Capita, which reportedly gets £58 million a year to collect licence fees for the broadcaster.