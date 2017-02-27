Child sex abuse inquiry hearings to start

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in England and Wales (IICSA) is to hold its first hearing on Monday, beginning with the child migration programme.

The child migration programmes were large-scale schemes in which 130,000 children from poor families or in the care system, were sent to parts of the British Empire between 1920 and 1974, by religious institutions and charities with the aim of giving them better lives.

However, many suffered physical and sexual abuse in homes and so-called farm schools run by religious orders and charities.

Children and their parents were often not consulted on the moves, and siblings were frequently separated.

Most of the children were sent to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and what was then Southern Rhodesia (modern-day Zimbabwe).

The inquiry will hear from a number of former child migrants who have alleged they suffered sexual abuse in relation to their migration.

It is thought that the inquiry will be told that the scale of sexual abuse the children suffered was much wider than previously thought.

In 2009, the Australian government apologised for the cruelty shown to the child migrants, while Britain also apologised in 2010.

A £6 million family restoration fund was set up to allow the migrants to travel to the UK and ministers are now considering extending it.

The IICSA was set up after the death of Jimmy Savile in 2011 when hundreds of people came forward to say he had abused them as children.

The spotlight then fell on sexual assaults carried out in schools, children's homes and at NHS sites, as well as on claims of past failures by police and prosecutors to properly investigate allegations.

The inquiry, which began in 2014 has cost £23.6 million to date, and been marred by a number of issues.

The inquiry, which was set up in 2014, has been dogged by controversy and is now on its fourth chairwoman.