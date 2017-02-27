Government fights ruling to extend disability benefits for mental health sufferers

Campaigners and backbenchers have criticised the government over its plans to go against a legal ruling to extend disability benefits to people suffering from severe mental health issues.

A legal tribunal had called for disability benefits to be given to people suffering with "overwhelming physical distress" from issues such as depression and anxiety.

It ruled claimants with psychological problems who cannot travel without help must be treated like those who are blind and receive Personal Independence Payments (PIPs).

Disabilities Minister Penny Mordaunt has said she will take action to ensure PIPs go only to the most needy.

But Conservative backbencher Heidi Allen called on Ms Mordaunt to reconsider blocking the ruling, which would affect 160,000 people and save £3.5 billion in future years.